(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken is stopping in Tokyo on his way back from a trip to Asia to offer condolences over the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a sign of the importance the US puts on its close relations with Japan.

Blinken was in Bali for the G-20 foreign ministers meeting, which he said on Saturday was shadowed by the death of the influential Japanese premier and staunch US ally. The secretary of state is currently in Bangkok for bilateral meetings with senior Thai officials, including Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha.

“The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and has never been stronger,” the State Department said in a statement on Sunday.

Blinken, who already offered condolences to the Japanese foreign minister in Bali, will also meet with senior Japanese officials on Monday during his brief stop in Tokyo, according to the State Department.

A wake for Abe is planned for Monday and a funeral held Tuesday, Kyodo News and other local media reported

Blinken’s visit to Japan comes as an investigation gets underway into the motives of the gunman who shot Abe while he was on a campaign trail for an upper house election. Voters have started casting their ballots on Sunday and media polling in the run-up to the election shows the Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s LDP and its junior coalition partner will retain their majority.

