U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank on Wednesday and Thursday, Reuters reported Saturday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Blinken had said previously that he will be traveling to the region in coming days and that he looks forward to meeting Israeli, Palestinian and regional leaders. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the planned visit.

The full itinerary isn’t known yet, but will include a visit to Egypt, the same person also said to Reuters.

