(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Turkey this week, visiting a critical but at times vexing NATO ally as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan copes with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake.

On Feb. 19, the top US diplomat will visit Incirlik Air Base, which serves as a hub for humanitarian assistance to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. He’s also set to meet senior Turkish leaders in Ankara to discuss US support after the earthquake, “as well as ways to further strengthen our partnership” with Turkey “as a valued NATO Ally,” the State Department said.

Erdogan has frustrated officials from the US and other NATO member states with his refusal to sign off on membership for Sweden and Finland. US officials have avoided public criticism of the Turkish position, instead acknowledging the country’s concerns about terrorism and describing the matter as one to be resolved between Ankara and the NATO aspirants.

Blinken will head to Turkey from Germany, where he’s set to attend the Munich Security Conference, where he may meet with China’s State Councilor Wang Yi, the country’s top diplomat. Afterward, he’ll head to Greece to meet senior leaders.

