(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken called China’s recent actions around Taiwan “provocative and potentially destabilizing,” urging leaders in Beijing to stop such behavior for fear of a miscalculation.

“The actions we’ve seen by China are provocative and potentially destabilizing,” Blinken said in an interview in Paris with Bloomberg Television. “What I hope is that these actions will cease because there’s always the possibility of miscalculation, of miscommunication, and that’s dangerous.”

China has ratcheted up tension around Taiwan in recent weeks, sending scores of warplanes into the island’s air-defense-identification zone. At the same time, U.S. and several allies, including Japan and the U.K., have been conducting naval drills in nearby waters.

“It’s very important that no one take unilateral actions that change the status quo by force,” Blinken said in the interview Wednesday, conducted on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. “We need to see China stop these actions.”

Blinken said “we’ll see” whether U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are able to meet in person in coming weeks or months. The leaders of the world’s two largest economies have yet to meet face-to-face since Biden became president, and the U.S. administration has so far signaled it will continue with former President Donald Trump’s aggressive approach to China, especially on trade.

On Tuesday, Biden said he and Xi have reaffirmed their agreement on Taiwan. The White House also announced that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan would meet China’s top official for foreign affairs, Yang Jiechi, in Zurich.

Taiwan has recently stepped up warnings about China’s military threats in an apparent appeal for greater international support. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said in a piece published in Foreign Affairs magazine Tuesday that the island’s fall “would be catastrophic for regional peace and the democratic alliance system,” while Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said Wednesday that China would be capable of mounting a full-scale invasion by 2025.

