59m ago
Blinken: US, China Agree on Need to ‘Stabilize’ Ties (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US and China are in agreement about the need to “stabilize” relations between the nations. He made the comments following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in which the pair discussed issues including the Russia-Ukraine war, North Korea and Taiwan.
Politics
