(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to reinforce US support after delays in billions of dollars of military aid forced Ukraine to ration munitions and prompted fears the US would abandon its partner in the face of Russia’s invasion.

Blinken’s trip comes at an urgent time. Russia has launched a major offensive in the northeast Kharkiv region, one of its most aggressive campaigns since the invasion began in February 2022. A senior US official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the US saw the Kharkiv assault coming and has worked with Ukraine to repel it.

The top US diplomat, who arrived early Tuesday after a 10-hour train trip from Poland, will highlight the battlefield gains Ukraine’s supporters say the country can make with military assistance and will showcase progress on reforms required for it to fulfill a desire for membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The US official said negotiations for a bilateral security agreement between the US and Ukraine were in the final stages and should be completed before a NATO summit in Washington in July.

Blinken plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as well as Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to a State Department statement.

The US Congress approved $60 billion in new aid for Ukraine last month, and weapons from that funding are already starting to arrive on the battlefield, the official said. Yet the delay in approving fresh US aid left Ukraine deeply shaken and forced it to ration weapons and ammunition at a crucial time.

Blinken’s message also is geared toward lawmakers back home who may balk at more funding once the latest aid runs out. Officials worry that Republicans in the House of Representatives who agreed to the latest round of aid may not be willing to do so again.

The months-long lag prompted frustration in Kyiv and among US allies and partners. While Europe passed its own substantial assistance package, even the staunchest American allies warned that collectively they couldn’t offset the loss of funding and equipment from Washington.

Read More: Russia Stretches Ukraine Defenses in Assault Toward Kharkiv

The trip is Blinken’s fourth since the war began. Later Tuesday, he plans to speak about the strategic gains Ukraine has made over the course of the conflict — the obverse of his June speech in Helsinki, which framed the war as a strategic failure for Russia.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on April 26 announced long-term assistance to Ukraine valued at as much as $6 billion — including Patriot and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems air defense munitions, HIMARS and artillery ammunition, smart bombs, drones and counter-drone technologies.

While these items must be purchased from defense companies rather than pulled from American stockpiles, the official said the emphasis was on weapons with shorter delivery timelines.

(Updates with meetings, in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.