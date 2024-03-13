(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel to dramatically increase the amount of food aid getting into Gaza, saying supplies allowed in since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war remain insufficient.

“We need to see flooding the zone when it comes to humanitarian assistance for Gaza,” Blinken told reporters at a news conference Wednesday. The Biden administration continues to edge toward more open criticism of the Israeli military campaign that followed the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

The top US diplomat called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to open more regular and predictable access points for overland delivery of food and other humanitarian supplies to avert the looting of relief convoys by Palestinians who Blinken said feel compelled to “charge at the trucks.”

Blinken’s comments come after the US resorted to air drops of relief and a pledge by President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address to build a temporary pier off of the coast of Gaza in order to deliver humanitarian supplies by sea. Aid experts have criticized both options as insufficient. Blinken described the temporary port as a complement to, and not a replacement for, more reliable land routes.

