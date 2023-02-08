(Bloomberg) -- The US government continues to resist calls to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken stopped short of categorically ruling out such assistance down the road.

“At every step along the way, as needs have evolved, so too has what we have provided Ukraine,” Blinken told reporters in Washington when asked about sending planes. “And that most recently took place with the decision to provide the Abrams tanks, and of course Germany providing the Leopard tanks and other Europeans doing the same.”

The US has so far spurned Ukrainian pleas for fighter jets, which officials consider too provocative a move. But UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday that his country will train Ukrainian pilots to fly western fighter jets, and would explore the possibility of providing such aircraft.

Standing alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the State Department, Blinken said that US and foreign security assistance to Ukraine continues to evolve to meet the changing nature of the conflict.

“What’s vital is not just a particular weapon system, piece of equipment,” Blinken said. “Equally important is the ability of Ukrainians to use it effectively. And that requires in some cases significant training. Equally important is the ability to maintain. And then finally, all of that has to be brought together in a coherent strategy.”

The Biden administration long held out against Ukraine’s requests for the Abrams tank, citing challenges from fuel and logistics to training requirements for Ukrainian soldiers. Ultimately the US agreed to send the coveted vehicle to pave the way for larger numbers of German-made Leopard tanks.

“This is an evolving process, and we will continue to make judgments about what we think Ukraine needs and what we think it can be most effective in using,” Blinken said.

