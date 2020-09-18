OTTAWA - Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has tested positive for COVID-19.

Blanchet says in a statement that he feels healthy and will stay in isolation at his Shawinigan, Que., home until Sept. 26.

Quebec's public health rules say a person who tests positive but doesn't have serious symptoms must stay isolated for 10 days.

Blanchet's wife, Nancy Deziel, tested positive for the illness earlier this week.

He said he would be tested as a precaution.

The Bloc leader was already in self-isolation, along with much of his caucus and other aides, after a staff member contracted COVID-19.