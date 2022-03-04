(Bloomberg) -- Block Inc., the digital payments company run by Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, is under investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and multiple state Attorneys General in connection with its Cash App service.

The company has received requests “from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”), as well as from Attorneys General from multiple states, seeking the production of information related to, among other things, Cash App’s handling of customer complaints and disputes,” Block disclosed in a recent regulatory filing. Cash App allows users to send money to friends and family, or buy stocks and Bitcoin directly from their phone.

Block said it’s “cooperating” with the CFPB and the state AGs, adding that “it is not possible to reliably determine the potential liability” stemming from the investigations.

“We are committed to investing in Cash App’s customer experience and expanding our customer support and operations infrastructure,” a Block spokesperson said Friday in a statement. “We will continue to respond to the CFPB’s requests.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.