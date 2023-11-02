(Bloomberg) -- Block Inc.’s shares soared after the payments giant run by Jack Dorsey again boosted its forecast for adjusted profit for the year as customers increasingly turn to its popular Cash App.

The company forecast that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2023 will be in the $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion range, up from previous guidance of $1.5 billion and higher than analysts are estimating. Block also announced a plan to repurchase $1 billion of shares, as it expects free cash flow generation and margin to improve in the coming years, according to a statement Thursday.

Shares in the company were up more than 18% at 5:14 p.m. in late New York trading.

The bolstered outlook comes as third-quarter gross profit jumped 21% to $1.9 billion driven by the company’s two core businesses — Cash App and Square — which saw profits rise 27% and 15%, respectively, from a year earlier.

Cash App had more than 2 million active pay monthly users as of September, doubling since June, according to the company. The company’s Cash App Card product hit 22 million monthly users in the same month.

“We benefit from being able to see across millions of small businesses on the Square side,” as well as consumers on the Cash App side, giving the firm robust insight into macroeconomic conditions, Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said in an interview. “From a Cash App perspective, what we see is continued healthy trends in the consumer space.”

Under Dorsey, Block has built out Cash App, which started as a person-to-person payments app and now offers access to a variety of financial products. The company also continues to invest in the core Square payment-processing business it’s long been known for.

The company has sought to rein in costs amid efforts to boost earnings. That’s included ditching a portion of its offices in the San Francisco Bay Area as well as moderating its hiring pace. Dorsey said on Thursday that it planned to do the same again, by capping the company’s staff at 12,000 “until we feel the growth of the business has meaningfully outpaced the growth of the company,” he said in a letter to shareholders. “We know the inverse is true today.”

