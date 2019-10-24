(Bloomberg) -- A flurry of large trades in Tencent Holdings Ltd. shows Asia’s biggest stock will struggle to avoid its worst week in months.

Three blocks totaling more than one million shares were conducted off-exchange just before 10 a.m. in Hong Kong. While the trades were only worth about HK$355 million ($45 million), they all crossed at HK$319.50 -- just below this year’s key support level. The trades were conducted by three brokers, according to people who saw the trades, signaling multiple entities were involved.

Tencent shares have been in focus this week after a mystery drop on Wednesday weighed on the broader Hong Kong market. Analysts are sticking with their bullish calls before the Chinese Internet giant’s third-quarter update next month, with Citigroup Inc.’s Alicia Yap lifting her price target on the stock.

While it’s unclear whether the block trades were carried out by dip buyers or large shareholders trimming their stakes, Tencent’s drop just after 10 a.m. Thursday shows investors remain nervous. Tencent has lost almost $100 billion in value since April, trading at the lowest price since January.

Tencent is one stock that analysts have loved for years, with none of the 57 ratings tracked by Bloomberg saying sell. The average HK$414.19 target price implies a 30% gain from Thursday’s close. Tencent has lost 3.9% this week, on track for the worst performance since early August.

To contact the reporters on this story: Sofia Horta e Costa in Hong Kong at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net;Stephen Tan in Hong Kong at ztan39@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.