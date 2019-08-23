(Bloomberg) -- The year has been one for the record books when it comes to Canadian airline stocks.

The country’s four biggest carriers have seen double-digit share price growth amid a myriad of deals and stake purchases. The corporate transactions have added a total of about C$7 billion ($5.3 billion) in market value to the companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Amazon.com Inc.’s deal announced Friday with Mississauga,Ontario-based Cargojet Inc. to take a potential ownership position in the cargo carrier added another notch as the Canadian stock rallied to a record high. Cargojet will issue warrants to Amazon in two tranches to purchase variable voting shares that will vest based on the achievement of certain commercial milestones.

Here’s a look at the other announced deals this year:

Air Canada has been embroiled in a battle with rival bidder Group Mach Inc. to acquire Transat A.T. Last week, Canada’s largest airline upped its offer to C$720 million, securing support from the tour operator’s largest shareholder. Air Canada has surged 70% this year, the best-performing stock in the Bloomberg World Airlines Index. Transat has more than doubled.

In May, WestJet Airlines Ltd. agreed to be acquired by Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp. for C$3.5 billion in cash. Westjet has gained 72% on the year.

To contact the reporter on this story: Divya Balji in Toronto at dbalji1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Madeleine Lim at mlim131@bloomberg.net, David Scanlan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.