(Bloomberg) --

The merger of O2 and Virgin Media won approval from the U.K.’s competition watchdog, clearing the way for the creation of the U.K.’s biggest telecom operator.

The merger was scrutinized over concerns that together the pair could raise prices or cut the quality of wholesale services, which could negatively impact consumers, the Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday. The CMA concluded, however that was not likely.

“After looking closely at the deal, we are reassured that competition amongst mobile communications providers will remain strong and it is therefore unlikely that the merger would lead to higher prices or lower quality services,” Martin Coleman, CMA panel inquiry chair, said in the statement.

Telefonica SA, O2’s parent company and John Malone’s Liberty Global Plc had been looking to strike a deal for years, with Liberty’s Virgin Media a longstanding favorite deal-target gossip topic of European telecom bankers. The companies valued the deal at 31.4 billion pounds when it was announced a year ago.

Read more: Billionaire Malone Finds Love Match With Virgin: Alex Webb

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.