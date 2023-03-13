(Bloomberg) -- BlockFi Inc. has ample access to cash and is in no immediate danger despite more than $200 million of exposure to failed Silicon Valley Bank, a lawyer for the bankrupt crypto lender said Monday.

“BlockFi is fine,” Christine Okike of Kirkland & Ellis said on behalf of the company in a bankruptcy hearing Monday. “We have access to cash to operate in the normal course, including paying employees and vendors.”

The company expects to have access to a large chunk of cash held with SVB later today, she said. Most of its exposure is through third-party money-market mutual funds, she added.

The bankruptcy is BlockFi Inc., 22-19361, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey (Trenton).

