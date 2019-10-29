(Bloomberg) -- Protesters in Beirut demanding the resignation of the political elite fought with people condemning nearly two weeks of nationwide disruption, raising pressure on Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Television footage showed people with blood on their shirts and faces as Lebanese security forces attempted to separate scores of people at a major city intersection where anti-government rallies have repeatedly blocked roads.

The violence came as local media reported Hariri is likely to resign and that he has informed other parties in the cabinet of his decision to leave office unless they agree on a change in government.

Some of the counter-protesters chanted slogans in support of leaders of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, a powerful faction in Hariri’s government.

Thousands of Lebanese have been on the streets since Oct. 17, demanding Hariri’s administration quit and the purging of a ruling class they see as corrupt and uncaring. The cabinet presented an emergency reform package last week that sought to address some of the grievances by laying out plans to rescue the country’s finances and set up an anti-graft committee.

