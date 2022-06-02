(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Bloomberg Crypto: a new daily podcast from Bloomberg and iHeart Radio. In today’s inaugural episode, host stacy-marie Ishmael introduces herself, shares what you can expect from this new daily offering, and outlines what the show aims to bring you each day.

Stacy-marie, the managing editor for crypto at Bloomberg News, checks in with Bloomberg reporter Olga Kharif for an update on the full blown meltdown of the Terra stablecoin. Olga will answer the question: can stablecoins actually remain stable? What made TerraUSD become so unsteady that it imploded? Olga breaks down what happened, why, and what it means for stablecoins and De Fi moving forward.

Whether you’re casually crypto curious, totally coinpilled or a complete skeptic, there’ll be something in this podcast for you.

To start, a bit about this podcast: Have you ever wondered how you make a Bitcoin? Or how a blockchain works? Or why anyone would spend money on digital pictures of monkeys? On this show, stacy-marie explores these fundamental questions about this fascinating crypto universe.

Alongside colleagues from around the world, stacy-marie is committed to bringing you the crypto news that matters, to help you understand the who, the what, the how, and the why. Join in each weekday to stay up to date on the most interesting and important crypto news.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.