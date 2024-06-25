(Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally has widened its lead ahead of the first round of France’s snap legislative election on Sunday while its rivals are losing momentum, according to Bloomberg’s poll of polls.

The party has risen by 0.7 point to 35.4% in Bloomberg’s composite. A leftist alliance called the New Popular Front, bringing together Socialists, Communists, Greens and the far-left France Unbowed, is second on 28.1%, down 0.1 point. President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party and its allies are still lagging in third place on 20.6%.

Macron dissolved the lower house of parliament earlier this month and called a snap legislative vote after his group was trounced in European Parliament elections. The first round will be held on June 30, with a second on July 7.

His surprise decision triggered turmoil in markets amid concerns that a win by the far right or the leftist alliance would worsen France’s bloated public finances. Allianz Global Investors said on Tuesday that French officials must reassure foreign investors or risk a fresh blowout in bond spreads.

