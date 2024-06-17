(Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally is in the lead less than two weeks away from the first round of France’s snap legislative election, according to Bloomberg’s poll of polls.

The party was on 32.7% in Bloomberg’s composite as of Monday. A leftist alliance, called the New Popular Front, is second on 26.3%. The coalition, which brings together Socialists, Communists, Greens and the far-left France Unbowed, agreed on Friday to work together.

This pushes Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party and its allies into third place. In a bid to shore up the center, the French president has opted not to field candidates in more than 10% of seats, where he judges that moderates from either the center-right or the left would stand a better chance of keeping out the far right and far left.

