(Bloomberg) -- Crucial talks. Urgent action. A climate emergency. That was the rhetoric before this week's much-awaited UN climate conference in Glasgow. Francine Lacqua went to the COP26 summit and followed all the action. She spoke to former Bank of England CEO Mark Carney, U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan about finance's role in the fight against climate change. And she got the latest from India about Prime Minister Modi's pledge to be net zero--by 2070.

