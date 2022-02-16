(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg LP lost a U.K. top court ruling on whether a person being investigated for a crime can have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The country’s Supreme Court judges unanimously upheld a lower court’s decision on Wednesday, rejecting Bloomberg’s appeal. The case related to an article that published the name of an individual under criminal investigation for corruption.

“We are disappointed by the court’s decision, which we believe prevents journalists from doing one of the most essential aspects of their job: putting the conduct of companies and individuals under appropriate scrutiny and protecting the public from possible misconduct,” a Bloomberg News spokesperson said.

