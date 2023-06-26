19h ago
Bloomberg Markets Full Show (06/26/2023) (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Alix Steel and Guy Johnson bring you the news you need to know and trends you need to watch as US markets get into the trading day.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
19h ago
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Alix Steel and Guy Johnson bring you the news you need to know and trends you need to watch as US markets get into the trading day.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Canada’s inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May – the lowest it’s been since June 2021.
The Bank of Canada should be "very pleased" to see inflation slowed in May, but one economist said there are other data points the monetary policymakers will need to consider.
Inflation may have slowed in May, but food prices remained elevated for Canadians shopping at grocery stores and dining in restaurants.
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.