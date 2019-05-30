(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg has retracted an incorrect article originally published on the Bloomberg Terminal on March 7 in Hong Kong with the headline "Investors Are Losing Millions by Buying and Leasing Chinese Art" because our reporting about the primary subject of the story, Art Futures Group, failed to meet our editorial standards for fairness and accuracy. The article wrongly suggested that Art Futures Group induced investors into overpaying for art. We did not have evidence to support that claim. We regret the lapse in our editorial standards and we apologize to our readers and to Art Futures Group for any harm the article may have caused.

