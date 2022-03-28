(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Customers in the two countries will be unable to access any of Bloomberg’s financial products -- including the terminal, data license, data feed and electronic trading platforms.

Trading functions for a range of Russian securities have also been disabled in accordance with international sanctions, according to the company. Russian stocks were removed from Bloomberg’s global equity indexes on March 9, while its bonds are being removed from fixed-income indexes at the month-end re-balancing.

Bloomberg.com won’t be affected by the suspension.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked international condemnation and triggered unprecedented international sanctions, prompting companies from McDonald’s Corp. to Paypal Holdings Inc. to halt operations in the country.

Bloomberg said on March 4 it would suspend the work of its journalists in Russia after Putin signed legislation criminalizing independent reporting in the country.

Separately, Bloomberg Philanthropies has pledged $40 million to the International Rescue Committee and the World Central Kitchen to provide support, supplies and meals to Ukrainians and refugees in the region and elsewhere. Bloomberg also used its supply chain and legal resources to offer further support.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.