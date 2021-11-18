(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg Media on Friday announced the start of a new series of events, Bloomberg New Economy Gateway, beginning in Panama next year.

The inaugural event in Latin America will be the first of Bloomberg’s New Economy series to be held outside Asia.

“We look forward to hosting discussions there with senior business and government leaders that will help shape a more modern global economy,” Michael Bloomberg said in opening remarks on the final day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

Bloomberg Media Group is a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

