(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives and Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party continued their slide in Bloomberg’s UK poll of polls as voters increasingly rally around minor parties ahead of the July 4 general election.

The Tories are on 20.3% in the Bloomberg composite, a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 polling companies, with nine days to go until voters head to the voting booths. That’s their lowest in a series dating back to January 2021. Labour are on 40.9%, their lowest in the campaign, which began on May 22. Their lead over the Tories, while still a healthy 20.6 percentage points, is also a campaign low.

The combined voting share of the two main parties — at 61.2% — is the lowest in Bloomberg’s data series, signaling voters aren’t enthused by the two traditional parties of power in the UK. That’s reflected also in the rising fortunes of smaller parties: Nigel Farage’s insurgent Reform UK Party climbed to a fresh record rating of 15.9%, while Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats rose to a new high for the campaign of 11.4%.

