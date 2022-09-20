(Bloomberg) -- Almost two years since we began tracking the number of Covid-19 shots administered, we plan to stop publishing updates on the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

Our data updates will stop on Oct. 5, 2022, as will updates to our GitHub data repository. An archive version of the tracker will live on, with a note on top to tell readers that data are no longer being kept current.

There are a few reasons why we’re doing this:

With the deployment of boosters around the world, as well as multivalent shots such as those currently in use in the US, tracking important parts of the vaccine count has become increasingly difficult. There are more categories of data to collect and fewer simple comparisons among the more than 100 countries we’ve been tracking.

Because of that, the behind-the-scenes upkeep of the tracker’s data collection and inputs requires more work at a time when the public’s interest is waning. We’re a news organization that has to make decisions about where to put resources, and there are many other new, important, exciting places to deploy all of the amazing people who have worked on the tracker since December 2020.

There are also other sources of this data that fill the need now that the most acute phase of the Covid data emergency appears to be over, or at least less acute. News organizations like ours can be a bridge, but we aren’t a government or academic institution dedicated to long-term data-infrastructure-building. And those institutions have, in many cases, filled the data void that existed when vaccines first rolled out. (There remain many issues with public health data around the world, and we have journalists dedicated to covering that story, which is an important part of pandemic readiness moving forward.)

Thank you, one last time, for reading, sharing and following this story with us. And a final massive thank you to the around 200 Bloomberg journalists who worked on this project with us.

Sincerely, The Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker Team

