(Bloomberg) -- Blue Apron Holdings Inc. rallied after saying it expects fourth-quarter financial results to exceed its previous targets without providing any more details.

The stock rose as much as 15% in extended trading Thursday before paring the gains. The meal-kit company in October forecast revenue of $108 million to $112 million for the quarter and said its net loss wouldn’t be more than $15 million. It plans to report its fourth quarter and full year financial results in February.

Blue Apron also reported the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Timothy Bensley, effective at the end of the year. Bensley will continue to serve as an adviser through the middle of the first quarter and Blue Apron said it has begun a search for his replacement.

