(Bloomberg) -- Blue Apron Inc. shares tumbled the most in eight months after the meal-kit company reported a decline in customers and projected further deterioration in revenue this year, underscoring the company’s struggle to hit its stride since its initial public offering last year.

The New York-based company said customers fell by 24 percent in the second quarter, reversing gains made in the first quarter. The number of people purchasing its signature boxes of food to make home-cooked meals dropped 9 percent from the first quarter to 717,000. The average order value also dipped from a year earlier to $57.34.

Fewer customers led to a 25 percent decrease in revenue for the period ending June 30. Blue Apron reported $179.6 million in sales, missing even the lowest analyst estimate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s loss also widened to $32.8 million, or 17 cents a share.

Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Brad Dickerson called 2018 “a year of transition and building for the future.” Those efforts will likely not lead to any turnaround in revenue this year. On a conference call to discuss earnings, Blue Apron said it expects revenue of $150 million to $160 million in the third quarter, which would mark as much as a 24 percent decline from the year-earlier period. Analysts’ had been expecting $204.3 million.

The shares fell as much as 22 percent in New York Thursday to $1.90, the biggest decline since November.

“With fulfillment center operations strengthening, we are increasing focus on the priorities we expect will propel revenue performance and return the business to a growth trajectory, including evolving and expanding our product portfolio, enhancing our overall customer experience, and launching our retail and on-demand offerings,” said Dickerson, who took over late last year.

Blue Apron was one of the early pioneers in the meal-kit market, but an ill-timed IPO, coming on the heels of Amazon.com Inc.’s purchase of Whole Foods, and competition from Berlin-based service HelloFresh, which boasts a customer base of about 1.88 million, have put pressure on customer acquisition costs. The company also had problems at its fulfillment center, which was plagued by delays. Shares fell earlier this month on news that fast food chain Chick-fil-A would begin selling meal kits.

Blue Apron introduced new partnerships in the second quarter with high-profile names including social-media influencer Chrissy Teigen, Airbnb Inc. and the James Beard Foundation. The company also strengthened its executive team with the appointment in May of Tim Bensley, formerly CFO at Acosta Sales & Marketing Corp., as chief financial officer.

(Updates with opening shares in fifth paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Emily McCormick in New York at emccormick14@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Molly Schuetz, Giles Turner

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.