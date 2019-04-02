(Bloomberg) -- Blue Apron Holdings Inc. named former Etsy Inc. executive Linda Findley Kozlowski as chief executive officer, replacing Brad Dickerson.

The meal-kit delivery company said in a filing that Kozlowski’s appointment is effective April 8. Dickerson, who joined Blue Apron as chief financial officer in 2016 and was named CEO a year later, is resigning to pursue other opportunities. Blue Apron’s co-founder and head of technology, Ilia Papas, will also step down.

Blue Apron shares jumped 19 percent in late trading after the announcement.

New York-based Blue Apron was one of the early pioneers in the meal-kit market, but an ill-timed public offering, coming on the heels of Amazon.com Inc.’s purchase of Whole Foods, and competition from Berlin-based service HelloFresh, which boasts a customer base of about 1.88 million, have put pressure on customer acquisition costs. The company also had problems at its fulfillment center, which was plagued by delays.

To contact the reporter on this story: Krista Gmelich in New York at kgmelich1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Molly Schuetz

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.