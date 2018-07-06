(Bloomberg) -- Blue Bell Creameries’ directors must face claims that their mismanagement led to a 2015 listeria outbreak that forced the ice-cream maker to recall all its products and lose millions of dollars in sales.

Investors raised legitimate questions in a lawsuit about whether Blue Bell’s board members did enough to insure the company’s plants didn’t produce contaminated products, Delaware Chancery Judge Joseph Slights said in a ruling made public Friday.

It’s “reasonably conceivable” that Blue Bell officials didn’t use “best efforts” to insure their plants complied with cleanliness requirements, the judge wrote. Slights also threw out other claims made by investors.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jef Feeley in Wilmington, Delaware at jfeeley@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.