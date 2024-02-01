(Bloomberg) -- A record boom in US investment-grade bond sales is set to spill into February as a comeback in corporate acquisitions meets insatiable investor demand for new debt.

Bank of America Corp. expects companies to sell $160 billion to $170 billion of high-grade bonds this month, the most for any February on record. That would pile atop January’s nearly $190 billion deluge of fresh notes, especially as major firms line up for financing after posting their latest earnings.

February’s issuance will likely also get a boost from a comeback in M&A dealmaking — and plentiful investor appetite. For money managers, it’s a chance to snap up notes with elevated yields before the Federal Reserve pivots toward interest-rate cuts, which Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday will likely happen this year.

“The market is priced to perfection,” said Maureen O’Connor, global head of Wells Fargo’s high-grade debt syndicate. “No one wants to wait for those conditions to change.”

The extra yield investors demand to hold high-grade bonds over similar Treasuries has fallen to the lowest in two years as speculation builds on the timing of US interest rate cuts. That’s helped drag down the cost for companies to sell new debt.

Such “unusually favorable” conditions and strong investor demand are behind the frenetic activity in primary markets early this year, Bank of America credit strategists led by Yuri Seliger wrote in a note this week.

Even as JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists warn that risk premiums may rise in February, there’s still pressure for issuers to get financing ahead of any volatility stemming from the US election or ebbing economic momentum.

“We should have another couple months of a longer runway of this strong tone in the market.” said Barbara Mariniello, global co-head of debt capital markets at Barclays Plc.

To Travis King, head of US investment-grade corporates at Voya Investment Management, it’s hard to say how long the rush of issuance will last. But for now, borrowers likely still see an attractive moment to tap markets.

An informal survey of debt underwriters offers a wide range of estimates for this month’s investment-grade sales, from $120 billion to $160 billion. That compares to a four-year average issuance of $108 billion for February.

M&A Supply

After the worst year in a decade for M&A thanks to sluggish private equity activity, Wall Street is now prepping for a flurry of recently announced deals.

At least $322 billion of announced M&A transactions could be at least partially funded in the debt markets this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Just last month, BlackRock Inc. said it planned to tap bond markets for at least $3 billion to help buy Global Infrastructure Partners for about $12.5 billion. It’s the investment firm’s biggest deal in more than a decade.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise also recently agreed to buy Juniper Networks for $14 billion in a move that will expand its presence in networking. HPE said it will finance the purchase with term loans that would eventually be replaced with a mix of new debt, mandatory convertible preferred securities and cash.

“There are tens of billions of publicly disclosed M&A-related financings that are expected in the first half of 2024,” said Peter Aherne, DCM senior client leader at Citigroup Inc. “February will be the first potential window for those borrowers to consider accessing the market.”

