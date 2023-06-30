(Bloomberg) -- High-grade corporate borrowers are taking advantage of the shift away from Libor to secure additional liquidity as they assess their capital needs.

With Libor expiring on June 30, companies with revolving credit facilities in recent months have transitioned their loans to SOFR, Libor’s main replacement benchmark in the US. In the process, many have also increased the size of their revolvers by hundreds of millions of dollars, filing data show.

Blue-chip companies typically use revolving credit facilities like an emergency credit card. It’s there when needed, but most don’t draw them unless it’s absolutely necessary. Those seeking additional financial flexibility include some of America’s most credit-worthy borrowers, from PepsiCo Inc. and AbbVie Inc. to Public Storage.

Some companies with revolvers are likely boosting their facilities to account for increased liquidity needs as business activity expands, said Susan Olsen, a managing director in debt capital markets at Citigroup Inc.

US high-grade borrowers last drew heavily on their revolvers at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when capital markets froze and companies wanted to ensure they had sufficient cash in the event credit conditions deteriorated further.

Of course, that didn’t occur following the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented effort to boost debt market liquidity. Still, as companies now deal with above-target inflation, rising interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook, many may simply be taking advantage of the opportunity to shore up their cash buffers.

“A core revolving credit facility looks at the company’s projected growth over the next five years, and potentially longer with extension options. As such, the potential need for increased backstop liquidity or capital is warranted,” said Rose White, managing director in loan syndications at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

Pepsi, AbbVie

Pepsi, rated A1 by Moody’s Investors Service and A+ by S&P Global Ratings, boosted the size of two facilities in March by $400 million each. AbbVie, rated Baa1 and BBB+, also amended a revolver in March, increasing its amount to $5 billion from $4 billion.

Public storage, rated A2 and A, hiked its facility earlier this month by $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

Even firms lower on the credit-quality ladder are getting in on the act.

Molson Coors, rated Baa3 and BBB-, on Wednesday upped a facility by $500 million to $2 billion. It can be used to provide working capital and other general corporate purposes, the company said in a filing.

For lower rated investment-grade companies, the facilities can be a strategic way for firms to get ahead of any anticipated capital needs while simultaneously increasing liquidity in their businesses, market watchers said.

Pepsi, AbbVie and Molson Coors didn’t respond to request for comment, while Public Storage declined to comment.

Numerous other companies switched the benchmark rate and boosted the size of their revolvers in the first half of the year, filing data show.

The US investment-grade loan market has had a relatively drama-free transition away from Libor, with many loans shifting to SOFR well ahead of the reference rate’s phase out. In a survey conducted by Bloomberg in January, respondents expected a swift transition with little pain.

Still, a number of companies left the switch to the 11th hour, leading to a busy month for bankers, Olsen said.

