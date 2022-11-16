(Bloomberg) -- A New York City private school founded by members of the Blue Man Group performing-arts troupe will close its doors after the end of school year after a “significant decline” in enrollment.

The Blue School, located in Manhattan’s Financial District, will cease operations at the end of this summer. The Little Red School House and Elisabeth Irwin High School will offer admission to every rising PK4 through 8th grade student displaced for the 2023-24 school year, according to a statement on the Blue School’s website.

“While the Blue School Board and Leadership Team worked tirelessly to pursue every possible action to put the school on a sustainable financial path, they were ultimately unable to guarantee a future beyond the current academic year,” the statement said.

The closing caps a years-long period of financial tumult for the school, which was unable to cover an interest payment on its municipal bonds in 2020 after enrollment dropped because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its lender, Preston Hollow Capital, later seized two condominiums that housed upper-elementary and middle-school students.

Public and private city schools have reported shrinking rosters over the course of the pandemic, jeopardizing funding tied to tuition or per-pupil funding formulas. The Blue School charged tuition as high as $52,200 for the 2020-21 school year. Private schools in New York City saw headcount fall 2.2% compared to the last school year, the third straight year of declines, according to preliminary data compiled by the National Association of Independent Schools.

The Blue School’s statement was published in October, according to Hilary Wallis, the school’s director of communications and marketing. Representatives for Preston Hollow did not respond to email and voicemail requests for comment.

