(Bloomberg) -- Blue Origin LLC is delaying its second human space flight mission -- one that includes ‘Star Trek’ actor William Shatner among its roster -- by a day due to less-than-ideal weather conditions.

The Jeff Bezos-backed company said on Sunday that its New Shepard NS-18 rocket will now launch on Wednesday, Oct. 13 due to “forecasted winds.”

“As part of today’s Flight Readiness Review, the mission operations team confirmed the vehicle has met all mission requirements and astronauts began their training today. Weather is the only gating factor for the launch window,” Blue Origin said.

