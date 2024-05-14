(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin LLC is slated to resume space tourist flights on May 19 after it halted crewed operations following a 2022 midflight mishap, the company said on Tuesday.

Blue Origin returned its small New Shepard booster to space late last year without a crew, confirming a Bloomberg News report on the timing of the mission. The company, seen as a future key strategic rival to Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is also building a massive orbital class rocket and aims to send humans to the moon later this decade.

Blue Origin’s flight is its seventh human flight from its West Texas facilities, the company said. Its last crewed fight was in August 2022.

