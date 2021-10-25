(Bloomberg) -- Blue Origin and Sierra Space said they plan to build a commercially developed, owned and operated space station in low Earth orbit called “Orbital Reef.”

The project is backed by groups including Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions, and Arizona State University.

“Designed to open multiple new markets in space, Orbital Reef will provide anyone with the opportunity to establish their own address on orbit,” Blue Origin said in a statement. “This unique destination will offer research, industrial, international, and commercial customers the cost competitive end-to-end services they need including space transportation and logistics, space habitation, equipment accommodation, and operations including onboard crew.”

The station is expected to start operating in the second half of this decade.

