(Bloomberg) -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s co-head of asset-management investment banking, Chris Eby, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Eby is set to join the New York-based firm, which is led by co-chief executive officers Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, as head of strategy and corporate development in September, said the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing a move that isn’t yet public.

A representative for Blue Owl declined to comment and Goldman Sachs didn’t have an immediate comment.

Eby joined Goldman as a managing director in 2021 from Credit Suisse, and was named co-head of asset-management investment banking alongside Kyle Van Fleet earlier this year.

Blue Owl has been among the most active alternative asset managers. In April, the firm agreed to buy Kuvare Asset Management as well as real estate lender Prima Capital Advisors.

Read More: Blue Owl Spots $5 Trillion Opportunity With Property Lender Deal

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.