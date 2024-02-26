Blue Owl Co-CEO Says Private Credit Firm Is Open to Partnering with Banks

(Bloomberg) -- Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Marc Lipschultz said he’d consider partnering with a bank to house loans as the private credit industry faces a wave of tie-ups.

“Happy to partner with banks,” Lipschultz, the firm’s co-founder and co-chief executive officer, said Monday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “They have a certain set of corporate relationships that are very powerful.”

Banks and private credit lenders have been increasingly competing against each other, especially for the rights to finance mega-deals. Some banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., have been rapidly moving to expand their own direct lending arms.

The willingness of private credit’s biggest firms to partner with banks — their traditional rivals — has been an open question in the world of corporate lending.

Banks “do a lot for those companies that we don’t do, they do things like foreign exchange, and do things like cash management,” Lipschultz said. “We on the other hand are a very much natural and much steadier home for the liability, so to speak, for the loan. We buy and hold loans, we have long term capital for long term needs.”

Lipschultz alluded to the stresses that many banks have faced with deposits as a base of funding. By comparison, private credit firms raise money from institutions and high net worth individuals and tend to lock the capital up for years.

He also addressed the competition that’s increasing as leveraged finance markets open up more for the banks.

“We will gladly take the enhanced opportunity, deal flow, M&A activity that comes with having a more enabled marketplace,” he said.

