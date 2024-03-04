(Bloomberg) -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. managing director Zachary Tcheyan for its business that buys stakes in other managers, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Tcheyan, who worked at Goldman’s Petershill arm, which invests in alternative-asset manager stakes, is set to join Blue Owl in coming months after a period of gardening leave, reporting to Co-President Michael Rees, head of the firm’s GP Strategic Capital platform, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified discussing an appointment that isn’t yet public.

Representatives for Blue Owl and Goldman declined to comment.

Tcheyan has worked at Goldman since 2008, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show. He was named a managing director in November.

“We are witnessing a rising pace of consolidation across alternatives, further substantiating the value of scale in this industry, and creating incremental tailwinds for the investments in our funds,” Blue Owl Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Lipschultz said on an earnings call last month, referencing the firm’s general partnership-stakes business. Returns have been strong from those funds, he added, noting that Funds III, IV and V had delivered net internal rates of return of 24%, 43% and 17%, respectively.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.