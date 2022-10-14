Blue Owl’s Dyal Capital Is on Track to Raise Its Largest Fund Ever at $13 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Dyal Capital unit is on track to raise its largest ever fund at nearly $13 billion, according to people familiar with the plan.

Dyal, which takes stakes in asset managers, is in the final steps of completing capital-raising for its fifth fund, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a plan that hasn’t been announced. About $8 billion of the funds have already been committed to deals, said one of the people.

A spokesman for New York-based Blue Owl declined to comment.

Dyal’s Michael Rees is seeking to take advantage of market dislocations, telling analysts in August that the firm sees “ample opportunities.” The fifth fund has invested in firms including CVC Capital Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Iconiq Capital and Lead Edge Capital.

“We’ve been active in deployment across all of our strategies, moving us closer to the next big fund-raise for each of those strategies,” Rees, Blue Owl’s co-president, said in an August conference call. “We continue to partner with managers who are the greatest beneficiaries of flows to alternatives.”

Blue Owl had set an initial target of $9 billion for the fund, before Rees said in August that the firm was on track to surpass $10.5 billion. That size alone would make the fund a record among rivals taking stakes in general partnerships of asset managers, and twice the size of its largest competitor, he said at the time. He also said the firm plans to start a sixth fund next year.

The firm asked its investors to expand the fundraising to take in new investors that have previously been unaffiliated with Dyal funds, one of the people said.

