(Bloomberg) -- Michael Rees, the billionaire co-president of Blue Owl Capital Inc., is among potential bidders interested in acquiring a stake in the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rees, a Pennsylvania native and longtime fan of the Steelers franchise, is a willing buyer of the minority stake being sold by sports investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. No final decision has been made on the ultimate buyer.

A representative for billionaires Harris and Blitzer declined to comment. Rees, whose interest in the stake is in a personal capacity, declined to comment through a Blue Owl spokesman.

The Steelers are majority-owned by the Rooney family, which counts actresses Rooney Mara and Kate Mara among its extended members. Billionaire Thomas Tull is an existing minority owner of the franchise, and is vying against rivals for the stake — which is less than 5% of the team — that Harris and Blitzer are selling, Bloomberg News reported in August. It isn’t clear how the franchise’s valuation will be impacted by such a transaction.

A group led by Harris, a co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc. and founder of 26North Partners, won an auction for another team in the National Football League, the Washington Commanders, earlier this year. NFL rules mandate that a majority owner can’t hold an interest in another franchise.

Rees joined Blue Owl when the firm was formed through the 2021 merger of Owl Rock Capital Group and Dyal Capital Partners — with the latter founded by Rees.

