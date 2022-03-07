(Bloomberg) -- Bluebird Bio Inc. shares dropped after it said its finance chief plans to step down, just days after the biotechnology company disclosed a cash crunch that raises questions about its future.

Chief Financial Officer Gina Consylman submitted her resignation effective April 3, the company said in a filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consylman joined Bluebird in August. After her departure, Chief Business Officer Jason Cole will serve as finance chief on an interim basis, Bluebird said.

Shares of Bluebird declined as much as 17% shortly after the start of regular trading on Monday in New York.

Adding to the pressure on the stock, the company, which has faced setbacks in its efforts to bring new gene therapies to market, had said in a separate filing on Friday that there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. So far this year, Bluebird shares have dropped more than 55%.

Bluebird said it had $396.6 million in cash at the end of 2021. It expects to burn less than $400 million this year, and the company said it is taking steps to trim costs. Still, Bluebird said it will need to raise more money, which could be difficult given a reduced appetite for biotech stocks and wider volatility in financial markets.

