(Bloomberg) -- Bluebird Bio Inc.’s gene therapy for a brain-wasting disease received support from a panel of outside advisers to US regulators, giving the treatment’s prospects for clearance a key boost.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted 15-0 in support of Bluebird’s eli-cel therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare genetic condition that afflicts young boys and can cause rapid deterioration and death. Panelists said the potential benefits outweigh the risks, such as possibly causing cancer. While the vote isn’t binding, the FDA usually follows recommendations from the panel, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

Bluebird says its one-time treatment can significantly improve the lives of boys who might die without it. However, FDA staff in briefing documents published ahead of the meeting highlighted safety issues that have emerged and raised concerns the company may have overstated the benefits of eli-cel.

Three patients who received Bluebird’s eli-cel developed myelodysplasia syndrome, a cancer of the bone marrow. Bluebird said all three cases were likely caused by the system delivers the therapy, called a vector. The FDA paused research on eli-cel in August and has yet to lift the hold, creating an unusual situation for a therapy that’s under consideration for approval.

Bluebird’s eli-cel application is “challenging due to issues with the evidence for effectiveness, as well as our concerns regarding safety,” particularly the risk of blood cancer, Wilson Bryan, director of the office of tissues and advanced therapies at the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at the meeting. He asked the panel to weigh the concerns with the “desperate clinical situation.”

The uncomfortable calculation of risk and reward dominated the day’s discussions. One FDA representative raised concerns of potential bias and other shortcomings in Bluebird’s data. Panelists peppered Bluebird representatives and doctors involved in the eli-cel trials with questions about the bone-marrow side effect.

Those were contrasted by emotional pleas from parents and patients desperate for a new treatment, some fighting back tears. The current standard of care for patients with the brain disease is a painful transplant of stem cells from a sibling or a matched donor. Not all patients are eligible, and the treatment can cause dangerous side effects, including an attack on the patient’s body by transplanted issue called graft versus host disease.

Christine Duncan, a doctor at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Children’s Hospital, treated two of the three patients who developed the bone marrow cancer after receiving eli-cel. When other families learned those children had suffered the side effect, they were still willing to risk continuing with the experimental treatment, she told the panel.

“Not one family expressed anger or regret,” Duncan said.

Still, John Coffin, an American Cancer Society Research Professor at Tufts University, called for the agency to undertake “very close monitoring, as tight as FDA can insist on,” should it approve eli-cel.

Shares of Bluebird have been halted Thursday and Friday for the meeting. On Friday, the committee will review Bluebird’s beti-cel gene therapy for beta thalassemia, a rare blood disorder. FDA documents released Tuesday gave a positive view of that product.

