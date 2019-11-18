1h ago
BME Soars on Euronext, SIX Interest in Spanish Stock Exchange
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles SA soared the most on record after two European competitors confirmed earlier this morning they are interested in buying the Madrid-based exchange.
Euronext said it is in talks with BME which could lead to an offer, while just minutes later SIX Swiss Exchange AG launched an offer of 34 euros a share for all of BME stock. Speculation around an Euronext offer for BME has mounted in the recent months, while the SIX offer comes as a surprise for investors.
BME shares jumped as much as 40%, propelling stocks of exchanges, with the Stoxx 600 Financial Services Index rising 0.8% to be among the best performing industry groups in the region. Euronext traded 1.6% higher at 10:50 a.m. in Paris.
Here’s what market participants are saying about BME, Euronext and SIX:
Dunas Capital, Alfonso Benito
- Euronext buying BME is a logical deal as BME is one of few good operators left in Europe, it’s a healthy company that would fit into Euronext
- Stock operations need volume, so it’s logical that Euronext wants to grow, while BME is in a difficult position with trading volume declining
Atlas Capital, Ignacio Cantos
- The sector is going through a consolidation process and BME hadn’t participated so far in it, so it could be expected that players would be interested in the Spanish company
- It remains to be seen what happens with competition, if the final deal is with SIX there shouldn’t be a problem, while a merger with Euronext may raise some competition issues
- For the Spanish market, losing BME as a Madrid-based company shouldn’t be a problem since nowadays trading is global and it doesn’t matter where the operator is located
A&G Banca Privada, Gonzalo Lardies
- SIX offer at EU34/shr looks good as BME has been in a difficult situation in last few years, with volumes down and management not taking efficient steps toward improving the business
- It looks like the market is pricing in a bidding war, with the shares soaring above SIX offer; it would make sense as consolidation in Europe is a clear trend and BME is an option
- A BME deal has been long expected and it shows that organic growth in some sectors is very difficult
