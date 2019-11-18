(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles SA soared the most on record after two European competitors confirmed earlier this morning they are interested in buying the Madrid-based exchange.

Euronext said it is in talks with BME which could lead to an offer, while just minutes later SIX Swiss Exchange AG launched an offer of 34 euros a share for all of BME stock. Speculation around an Euronext offer for BME has mounted in the recent months, while the SIX offer comes as a surprise for investors.

BME shares jumped as much as 40%, propelling stocks of exchanges, with the Stoxx 600 Financial Services Index rising 0.8% to be among the best performing industry groups in the region. Euronext traded 1.6% higher at 10:50 a.m. in Paris.

Here’s what market participants are saying about BME, Euronext and SIX:

Dunas Capital, Alfonso Benito

Euronext buying BME is a logical deal as BME is one of few good operators left in Europe, it’s a healthy company that would fit into Euronext

Stock operations need volume, so it’s logical that Euronext wants to grow, while BME is in a difficult position with trading volume declining

Atlas Capital, Ignacio Cantos

The sector is going through a consolidation process and BME hadn’t participated so far in it, so it could be expected that players would be interested in the Spanish company

It remains to be seen what happens with competition, if the final deal is with SIX there shouldn’t be a problem, while a merger with Euronext may raise some competition issues

For the Spanish market, losing BME as a Madrid-based company shouldn’t be a problem since nowadays trading is global and it doesn’t matter where the operator is located

A&G Banca Privada, Gonzalo Lardies

SIX offer at EU34/shr looks good as BME has been in a difficult situation in last few years, with volumes down and management not taking efficient steps toward improving the business

It looks like the market is pricing in a bidding war, with the shares soaring above SIX offer; it would make sense as consolidation in Europe is a clear trend and BME is an option

A BME deal has been long expected and it shows that organic growth in some sectors is very difficult

Bloomberg Intelligence: Euronext Bidding War for BME a Real Risk on M&A Scarcity: React

READ: Bankinter Recommends BME Shareholders Accept SIX Offer

