(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates as the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the lender to set aside less for souring loans and gave a lift to the company’s personal and commercial banking businesses.

In Bank of Montreal’s U.S. personal and commercial banking unit, profit rose 60%, and in Canada it more than doubled, driven by higher loan income and lower expenses.

Key Insights

Vaccination progress in the U.S. and Canada is signaling that the pandemic may end without an expected deluge of souring loans. Bank of Montreal set aside C$60 million ($50 million) in provisions for credit losses last quarter. That compares with C$1.12 billion in provisions a year earlier and is less than analysts’ C$219 million average estimate for set-asides.

While most banks are benefiting from strong performance in their capital-markets divisions, Bank of Montreal is getting an extra boost because the unit stumbled with trading losses in the year-earlier period. The firm posted capital-markets net income of C$563 million, compared with a C$74 million net loss in the year-earlier period.

Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets has kept a focus on costs throughout the pandemic. The company’s adjusted net efficiency ratio improved to 56.6% from 63.8% a year earlier. “We are highly focused on continuously improving our performance,” Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said in a statement Wednesday.

Market Reaction

Bank of Montreal shares have risen 28% this year, compared with a 21% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.

Get More

Net income rose 89% to C$1.3 billion, or C$1.91 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$3.13 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.75, on average.

Click here for more on Bank of Montreal’s second-quarter results.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.