May 26, 2021
BMO Beats Estimates on Decline in Provisions, Higher Loan Income
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates as the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the lender to set aside less for souring loans and gave a lift to the company’s personal and commercial banking businesses.
- In Bank of Montreal’s U.S. personal and commercial banking unit, profit rose 60%, and in Canada it more than doubled, driven by higher loan income and lower expenses.
Key Insights
- Vaccination progress in the U.S. and Canada is signaling that the pandemic may end without an expected deluge of souring loans. Bank of Montreal set aside C$60 million ($50 million) in provisions for credit losses last quarter. That compares with C$1.12 billion in provisions a year earlier and is less than analysts’ C$219 million average estimate for set-asides.
- While most banks are benefiting from strong performance in their capital-markets divisions, Bank of Montreal is getting an extra boost because the unit stumbled with trading losses in the year-earlier period. The firm posted capital-markets net income of C$563 million, compared with a C$74 million net loss in the year-earlier period.
- Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets has kept a focus on costs throughout the pandemic. The company’s adjusted net efficiency ratio improved to 56.6% from 63.8% a year earlier. “We are highly focused on continuously improving our performance,” Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said in a statement Wednesday.
Market Reaction
- Bank of Montreal shares have risen 28% this year, compared with a 21% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.
Get More
- Net income rose 89% to C$1.3 billion, or C$1.91 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$3.13 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.75, on average.
- Click here for more on Bank of Montreal’s second-quarter results.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.