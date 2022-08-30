(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal became another victim of the slowdown in capital markets last quarter, as a slump in equity and debt issuances reduced investment-banking fees.

Capital-markets revenue fell 20% to C$1.26 billion ($974 million) in the fiscal third quarter, the Toronto-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Overall profit missed analysts’ estimates.

Bank of Montreal, which generates a higher portion of its revenue from capital markets than some Canadian banking peers, is taking a hit from plummeting equity markets that have curtailed transactions such as initial public offerings and other share sales. Investment and corporate banking revenue fell 36% to C$451 million.

“On a segmented basis, capital markets mainly drove the lower-than-expected results,” Darko Mihelic, an analyst at Royal Bank of Canada, wrote in a note to clients. “That said, BMO results seem to be in line with peers’ experience in capital markets.”

Net income declined 40% to C$1.37 billion, or C$1.95 a share. That figure included a C$694 million after-tax loss generated by markdowns on the value of interest-rate swaps the bank took out to manage the effect of rate changes during the time between the announcement and closing of its $16.3 billion Bank of the West acquisition.

Those markdowns contributed to negative trading revenue of C$566 million on a tax equivalent basis for the quarter. Adjusted trading revenue was C$358 million, down 31% from a year earlier, hurt by declines in interest rates and equities.

Excluding the markdowns and some other items, profit was C$3.09 a share. Analysts estimated C$3.15.

Bank of Montreal shares slid 2.5% to C$124.55 at 2:50 p.m. in Toronto. The shares have fallen 8.6% this year, compared with a 12% drop for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.

Chief Financial Officer Tayfun Tuzun said that while it’s too soon to call a bottom for the capital-markets business, the bank is seeing “positive signs” in the past four to five weeks that may constitute early stages of improvement.

“Capital-markets participants are slowly working on moving some of the backlog, and they appear to be getting some traction with investors,” Tuzun said in an interview. “Our trading business has seen some signs of stability. There’s not necessarily one or two things to point to, but it just feels a bit firmer compared to the earlier part of summer.”

The capital-markets slump sapped some of the benefit of stronger results from the lender’s US and Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses. Revenue in the US unit rose 12% to $1.23 billion, helped by a jump in commercial loans. The Canadian division’s revenue climbed 13% to C$2.53 billion, with gains in all loan categories.

The net interest margin for its total personal and commercial banking operations widened to 3.04% from 2.93% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal set aside C$136 million in provisions for credit losses. Analysts estimated C$179.2 million.

“We delivered robust loan growth and margin expansion that drove record revenue in our North American personal and commercial businesses, buffering the impact of challenging market conditions on our capital-markets businesses,” Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said in a statement.

