    Dec 1, 2022

    BMO misses estimates as market tumult hits investment banking

    Kevin Orland, Bloomberg News

    TD Bank beats expectations, CIBC and BMO miss estimates

    Bank of Montreal took a hit in the fiscal fourth quarter as a chill in capital markets weighed on investment-banking revenue. 

    Profit from BMO Capital Markets fell 33 per cent to $357 million in the three months through October, the Toronto-based company said Thursday. Overall profit trailed analysts’ estimates. 

     

    Plunging equity markets have dried up demand for initial public offerings while debt capital markets also have been slow. That has hurt BMO Capital Markets, which saw its investment-banking revenue decline as the business was “impacted by current market conditions,” the bank said in a statement.

    Bank of Montreal shares have fallen 3.5 per cent this year, compared with a 7.5 per cent drop for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.

    Also in the results:

    • Net income more than doubled to $4.48 billion, or $6.51 a share.
    • Excluding some items, profit was $3.04 a share. Analysts estimated C3.07, on average.
    • Bank of Montreal set aside $226 million in provisions for credit losses. Analysts projected $270.4 million.