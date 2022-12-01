BMO misses estimates as market tumult hits investment banking

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Bank of Montreal took a hit in the fiscal fourth quarter as a chill in capital markets weighed on investment-banking revenue.

Profit from BMO Capital Markets fell 33 per cent to $357 million in the three months through October, the Toronto-based company said Thursday. Overall profit trailed analysts’ estimates.

Plunging equity markets have dried up demand for initial public offerings while debt capital markets also have been slow. That has hurt BMO Capital Markets, which saw its investment-banking revenue decline as the business was “impacted by current market conditions,” the bank said in a statement.

Bank of Montreal shares have fallen 3.5 per cent this year, compared with a 7.5 per cent drop for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.

