(Bloomberg) -- With two of the world’s biggest carmakers under harsh scrutiny, the Los Angeles Auto Show will be a welcome chance for the industry to generate some positive publicity.

Brands including BMW, Honda and Jeep are debuting made-in-America SUVs and trucks that could improve President Donald Trump’s sour mood over General Motors Co.’s plans to close four U.S. plants next year. Still, when they’re done showing off fresh sheet metal on stage, executives are almost certain to be asked to weigh in on the stunning downfall of Carlos Ghosn, the longtime leader of Nissan Motor Co.

Here are the key developments to come out of the show so far:

Honda and BMW Making New SUVs in America

A day after threatening to cut GM’s subsidies over its plan to shutter factories and cut jobs, Trump is tweeting anew about moves he’s mulling to counter the company’s decisions.

But here’s some balm to soothe the administration’s frustrations: BMW starts making the all-new X7 at its massive South Carolina plant next month. Honda is bringing back the Passport nameplate, and it’ll assemble the SUV in Alabama. And later Wednesday, Jeep will take the wraps off the Gladiator pickup truck based off its iconic, Ohio-built Wrangler model.

Toyota’s Cars Will Make It After All

It would have been a stretch to think Toyota Motor Corp. would do away with big-volume models like the Corolla and Prius. Still, GM’s announcement this week that it’ll join Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in euthanizing several sedans suggests the prospects for passenger cars are at a new low.

Toyota will keep on peppering the market with new or updated fuel-sipping models anyway. It’s introducing a first-ever hybrid version of the Corolla and offering an electric all-wheel-drive system on the Prius. Both are expected to be rated at more than 50 miles per gallon.

Lincoln Chasing After More Than Just Angelenos

Lincoln’s Aviator is another retired SUV nameplate that’s being revived in response to red-hot demand. The model debuted in New York earlier this year and will be built both in the U.S. and China.

Ford’s luxury line is trying to accelerate plans to begin building Aviator in the People’s Republic to help overcome tariffs the government imposed in July. China raised levies in retaliation to the Trump administration, dealing a significant blow to Lincoln, which lacks the local production most of its competitors have.

Porsche Hints at a Hybrid 911

The latest two-wheel-drive 911 Carrera S and all-wheel-drive 911 Carrera 4S look nearly identical to their predecessors. The main allure to Porsche enthusiasts is the bragging rights associated with having the very freshest 911.

Still, the updated German coupes are more powerful, faster and sleeker-looking than earlier versions. And Porsche is rumored to have laid the groundwork for a hybrid version of its sports car for the first time in its 54-year history.

