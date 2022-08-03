(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG second-quarter earnings beat expectations after strong demand helped lift returns to offset ongoing supply-chain issues that capped production.

Group earnings before interest and tax declined to 3.43 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in the second quarter, BMW said Wednesday. That compares with an average analysts’ estimate of 3.2 billion euros, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Automakers are seeing healthy demand despite a darkening economic outlook and inflation hitting consumers’ pockets. Mercedes-Benz AG this month raised its outlook, saying it will struggle to keep up with demand for the rest of the year even as the protracted chip crisis, now in its third year, is showing signs of easing.

BMW said it now expects deliveries to decline slightly compared with last year, down from a forecast of sales to be level as improvements in chip supplies and other components won’t suffice to make up for lost volume.

